Rowing Record 07.28.2022

Four women row a small boat from San Francisco to Hawaii in 35 days. They’re the first all women crew to ever accomplish the feat.

They left San Francisco June 21st and arrived Monday in Hawaii. They rowed two at a time in two hour shifts, 24 hours a day. They never slept more than 90 minutes at a time.

The straight line distance is about 2400 nautical miles, which is about 2800 miles on land. But the ocean and wind conditions required them to row in a southwesterly direction.

They cite only a few minor disagreements in 34 days. One woman says, “We’re still best friends after 34 days being stuck together on a small boat.”