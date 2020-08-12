Runaway in the Riverbed 8.12.2020

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office is looking for a runaway teenage girl who may be living in the Salinas river bed.

17-year-old Hailey Pardue was last seen on May 30th. Her father reported her as a runaway the following day.

The sheriff’s office says Pardue is believed to be in Paso Robles, Atascadero, or San Miguel and may be living in the riverbed.

She may also be associated with a 24-year-old man. Sheriff’s officials say Haily Pardue has previously been located in transient camps in the riverbed, near Walmart, and other similar shopping centers.

Anyone who knows anything about Hailey’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department.