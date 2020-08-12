Paso Robles School Board 8.12.2020

The Paso Robles school board accepted on behalf of the school district a plaque thanking Dr. Curt Dubost and the district for the recent military service of Flamson middle school principal Tim Vincent, who was called up by the California National Guard. Colonel Tim Vincent telling the school board at their meeting last night he appreciated their support.

It was a virtual meeting last night, which is why the applause sounds so sporadic. Vincent also has a profound military background. More recently served as the director of the Grizzly Academy.

The school board also got a report from Nate Maas about the weekly Fireside broadcasts. Maas tells the board one will be held tonight at six. He says because of the shut down, home schooling and independent study has increased dramatically

At six tonight, Nate Maas and superintendent Curt Dubost will appear on the weekly internet broadcast to parents in the Paso Robles school district. Contact the district for the web address for that chat on social media.