Salinas Man Arrested 4.20.2020

Saturday afternoon, a Salians man driving a 2003 Cadillac at a high rate of speed on 46 drove away from a CHP unit in the westbound direction.

The driver hit the brakes and the Cadillac spun out of control at a stop light. He tried to get onto the SB 101 on ramp. The vehicle spun out and came to rest on 46 beneath the 101 overpass. The driver then ran off toward McDonalds off Black Oak drive. Barefoot and wearing only a pair of pants and purple shirt, he ran off and eluded officers, but the CHP air unit and Paso Robles k-9 unit were able to capture him near the Adelaide Inn. He was taken into custody.

They arresting officers learned Alejandro Ariaslopez was an unlicensed driver with two outstanding warrants out of Monterey county. There was a protective order in place for the protection of a female passenger in the car. He was booked in the county jail.