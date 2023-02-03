Sam Blakeslee 02.03.2023

On Monday of this week, a homeless person broke into Blakeslee and Blakeslee in San Luis Obispo.

Owner Sam Blakeslee says that was the fourth time he’s been burglarized in the last two years, but this weeks break in led to the disappearance of a lap top and his Apple watch.

Sam realized he could track the lap top on his cell phone so he tracked the burglar. The app led him around San Luis Obispo. He followed the app to the Court Street Plaza. But, no sign of the suspect. Then, the iPad led him to a pharmacy on Marsh street. He went there and spotted a homeless man pushing a shopping cart. The guy reached into the shopping cart and pulled out a lap top. Sam’s lap top. So, Sam took a picture on his cell phone. The homeless man spotted him taking a picture and went bezerk. The homeless man confronted Sam and tried unsuccessfully to grab his cell phone. Then the homeless guy stomped off pushing his shopping cart full of loot. Police showed up a short time later and found the suspect. They arrested 29-year-old James Delles on suspicion of burglary, theft and robbery.

The stolen items were recovered and returned to Sam, but police read Blakeslee the riot act for tracking down his property himself. They said “That’s dangerous.” Blakeslee said, “I understand, but if we all sit back and do nothing, this is going to continue.”

Blakeslee is a former assemblyman and state senator who represented San Luis Obispo county.