San Luis Obispo City Mayor 9.30.2021

Heidi Harmon will be a tough act to follow, but so far 13 people have applied to succeed her.

The appointment process will begin at next Tuesday’s city council meeting. You may remember last week, mayor Harmon conducted her final city council meeting.

She said because it was her last meeting, she would lead the council in the pledge of allegiance, although she prefaced it by saying that she recently learned that the pledge of allegiance was written by a socialist. Although the pledge was written by one of her own mindset, she changed the words slightly. She changed “Under God, to under all. ” Instead of “indivisible” she said, “indivisibly.”

Among 13 people seeking her position, Mark Buckman is a former school board member who spoke to the Paso Robles school board about Critical Race Theory.

Buckman wants to be mayor of San Luis. So does Erica Stewart, the current vice mayor, who is an administrator at Cal Poly. And Cal Poly biology professor Matt Ritter. He’s also chair of the SLO Tree Committee. And Jeffrey Specht, who spoke to the county board of supervisors several weeks ago about the Integrated Waste Management.

There are thirteen people who would like to serve as mayor of San Luis Obispo.

The council will begin the appointment process next Tuesday.