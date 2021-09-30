Madonna Inn 9.30.2021

The Madonna Inn is looking for two thieves who stole a custom rug from the Inn Saturday night.

The brown rug is 8’ by 10 foot. It has the Madonna Inn logo on it.

It was stolen from the lobby of the Gold Rush Steak House around 10:40 Saturday night by two young men wearing masks.

The thieves were captured on video walking around the parking lot before going down the stairs to the gift shop.

They returned upstairs to the dining area, gathered up the rug near the front door, and ran out.

The sped off in a black ford focus.

The general manager of the Madonna Inn suspects it may have been a fraternity prank. One wore a sweatshirt with the logo “AE” on the back.