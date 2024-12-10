San Luis Obispo County Launches Care Court 12.10.2024

The county Behavioral Health Department announced the launch of the care court in San Luis Obispo county.

A release by the department says the Care Court is a program in response to the Care Act passed by governor Gavin Newsom in 2022, which helps address the need for treatment programs focused on unhoused individuals who suffer from schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders.

Under the Care Program, petitions are submitted for participants, where they are assigned a Care Court. The court will determine their eligibility, and connect them to the county behavioral health for treatment, housing, and other supports in a plan that can last for up to 24 months.

The release says the Care Court will continuously monitor the individual’s Care Plan, hearing concerns from participants, petitioners, and agency partners throughout treatment. These courts are overseen by the San Luis Obispo superior court.

You can go to the county’s website for more information.