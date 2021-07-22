San Luis Parklets 7.22.2021

The city council of San Luis Obispo unanimously agrees to make the parklets a permanent fixture in the downtown area.

They describe it as a cultural attraction using outdoor public spaces for dining and visitor enjoyment.

The council also agreeing to close off parts of Monterey street for parklet and pedestrian use, near Guiseppe’s Italian restaurant.

San Luis transportation manager Luke Schwartz says that a formal draft plan of the permanent measures will likely come before the council by early next year.