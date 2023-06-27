San Miguel CSD Debating Board Vacancy 06.27.2023

The San Miguel Community Services District is debating who will fill the vacancy on their board of directors.

The vacancy was caused by the resignation of Ward Roney back in May. The two candidates are Ashley Sangster, who previously served on the board until resigning in October, 2021, and Berkeley Baker, a former Paso Robles high school board member.

The board deadlocked 2 for 2 on who to fill the vacancy spot. A special meeting will take place to decide the matter. Director Davis suggested an election to be held. Staff is investigating the cost of an election.

The board may meet this Thursday at 7 to discuss the vacancy and how to fill it.