Privately Owned Pismo Parking Lot Remains Closed 06.27.2023

A privately owned Pismo Beach parking lot remains closed after the city and the property owner were unable to reach an agreement.

The closure has rendered 75 parking spaces for downtown Pismo Beach inaccessible, upsetting local residents and businesses.

The parking lot’s owner, Joey Wolosz, claimed that he accepted all of Pismo Beach’s negotiation terms, except for the city’s request to remove a clause that excluded eminent domain, believing that the city would seize the property through eminent domain seizure.

The lot has remained closed since May 1st of this year.