San Simeon Board of Directors Votes to Dissolve CSD 03.19.2024

The San Simeon Community Services District board of directors has voted unanimously to dissolve the district.

First formed in 1961, the district has struggled over the past ten years with staffing, investigations of conflicts of interest, lawsuits, and an inability to get residents to serve on its board of directors.

If the process is completed, the county will assume all services for the CSD. The CSD must now submit a formal application for dissolution to the San Luis Obispo local agency formation commission.

If LAFCO accepts the application, then the county public works department will produce a study and cost analysis report for county board of supervisors to approve.

The process is estimated to take at least nine months.