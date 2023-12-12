San Simeon CSD Considering Divestment of Water Services 12.12.2023

Late last week, the San Simeon Community Services District met to discuss the potential divestiture of its water services, or the dissolution of the district entirely.

The CSD has had a lengthy history of difficulties in its water services. Earlier this year, the San Luis Obispo county district attorney brought charges to former San Simeon general manager Charles Grace and his company, Grace Environmental Services. Charles later resigned, and GES no longer supplied water services to the CSD.

The CSD received information on outsourcing its water and sewer services in the meeting, which would need a resolution of application submitted to LAFCO. Dissolution of the district entirely would be an even more timely and costly process, with staff saying it could take as long as a year, and would once more be at the discretion of LAFCO.

The dissolution would be null if more than 50% of voters protest it, and go to their vote if more than 25% protest.