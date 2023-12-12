Paso Fire Warns Against Driving Over Fire Hoses 12.12.2023

Press Release – Fire Hose 12_11_2023

The Paso Robles fire and emergency services released a statement yesterday, warning residents against driving over fire hoses.

The department says that while they were responding to a fire on Stoney Creek road Saturday evening, multiple vehicles struck the fire supply hose after disregarding the presence of emergency vehicles acting as traffic deterrents. This caused damage to the fire hose, and delayed the water supply needed at the scene.

The fire department reminds drivers that they do not have or provide ramps for vehicles to drive over fire hoses, and that driving over a fire hose is both illegal and dangerous to firefighters, drivers, and bystanders.