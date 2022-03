The Hollister fire still burning out of control near Santa Barbara. That wildfire a few miles north of Santa Barbara has burned about 100 acres along the Gaviota coast.

This morning, it’s reported to be 40-50% contained. A wind advisory issued for that area today. Winds today 20-35 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Isolated gusts near Gaviota reaching 50 miles per hour.

But there’s also a slight chance of rain, which would help firefighters.