Mask Mandates Over in CA 03.14.2022

The mask mandate is officially over today in California. If you go to your favorite drive through coffee business, or visit a local school, you may see the difference. Paso Robles school district voted February 21st. You may remember, two trustees voted against removing the mandate, Nate Williams and Tim Gearhart. Each of the teacher’s union backed candidates wore masks during the last meeting. Some school kids at that Paso Robles school board meeting, however, were very excited to see the end of masking. They cheered when the mandate was lifted at that meeting.

Last week in Templeton, parents notified three school board members of a recall effort against them because of the way they dragged their feet on the mask mandate.

Some educators are reluctant to give up that control, that mandate about wearing masks in school. But you’ll see fewer masks today.