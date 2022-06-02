Santa Barbara High School 06.02.2022

Santa Barbara police call it a senior prank gone wrong.

Around 10:30 Monday night, police responded to Santa Barbara high school after dispatchers received reports of loud, unusual noises and breaking glass.

Officers found 50-60 students fleeing the scene of the high school. They detained 16 individuals and determined they were students at the school.

They were involved in a senior prank that involved gallons of baby oil, Vaseline, raw fish and oysters placed all over the floors and door handles.

Toilet paper and streamers covered the trees on the school property. There were also broken windows and items spray-painted.

They’re tabulating the extent of the damage today.