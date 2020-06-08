Santa Cruz Deputy Killed in Ambush 6.08.2020

In Santa Cruz county on Friday, a county sheriff’s deputy was killed and two other police officers were wounded when they were ambushed in Ben Lomand in rural Santa Cruz county. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was only 38 years old. Damon’s wife is pregnant with their second child.

They were shot and wounded with gunfire and explosives while pursuing a suspect.

Santa Cruz county sheriff’s department is investigating. The suspect, Steven Carrillo, has been captured and charged with murder.

The FBI is investigating a possible link between the Santa Cruz County and the May 29th killing of Federal Protective Services Officer Dave Underwood in Oakland.