Santa Maria Woman Sentenced For Roommate’s Murder 02.09.2024

A Santa Maria woman was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years plus 25 years to life in state prison for the murder of her roommate.

On December 3, 2018, Kimberly Lynn Machleit and her boyfriend, Donald Anderson, got into an altercation with their roommate, Joseph Govey, in their Santa Maria apartment.

Machleit shot Govey with a shotgun. She, Anderson and another roommate then disposed of Govey’s body in a water hazard at Blacklake Golf Course in Nipomo. Govey’s body wasn’t discovered until 2020. Machleit was then arrested and charged with his murder.

Following a trial in December 2023, a jury found her guilty. Anderson is currently serving a sentence of 10 years and 8 months after pleading guilty to related charges.