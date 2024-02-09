SpaceX Launch Postponed Again 02.09.2024

SpaceX plans to make another attempt at a Falcon 9 rocket launch this afternoon from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

SpaceX scrubbed Thursday night’s planned launch just before liftoff due to cloud cover over the area. Earlier in the afternoon, SpaceX said the weather was only 20% favorable for launch.

The launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday night but it was scrubbed shortly before liftoff due to unfavorable weather conditions. The launch is now scheduled for 4:34 this afternoon. The rocket will deliver 22 Starlink satellites into orbit.

Starlink is SpaceX’s high-speed broadband satellite internet service. Following stage separation, SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s first-stage booster on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean so it can be used in future launches.

The booster being used in this launch has been used in 13 other missions.