Scammers 12.27.2021

Same scam with a new twist. That’s how sheriff Ian Parkinson describes a phone scam targeting older people in San Luis Obispo county. He says this is not a new scam, by any means.

What the callers want you to do is to get some gift cards, and then give them the numbers so they can use them. That’s something the sheriff’s department or any legitimate utility does not ask for, immediate payment with gift cards over the phone.

Sheriff Parkinson says they’ve been hearing a lot about this new scam.

The sheriff’s department found out about this one because someone was doubtful, called the department and learned they were being scammed. So, they didn’t get fooled, but the scammers are still out there.