Scary Teacher 02.01.2023

In the month of January, the Atascadero police department was notified by the Atascadero unified school district office that a former employee made threats to current district employees.

The threats were serious in nature and as a result, the police department conducted an investigation. The investigation confirmed that the employee had made terrorist threats.

The Los Angeles county sheriff’s department took the suspect into custody, since he was no longer residing in San Luis Obispo county.

James Klink is a former teacher in the Atascadero district. He remains in custody.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you’re asked to contact the Atascadero police department.