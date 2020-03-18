School Lunches at Paso Robles & Atascadero Schools 3.18.2020

Paso Robles and Atascadero schools implemented drive-through lunch programs to help families dealing with the corona-virus scare.

In Paso Robles, food services director Joey Vaughn said they averaged about 50 lunches at each of four pick-up spots. There will be more drive-through lunches available today in Paso Robles at Flamson middle school, Georgia Brown elementary school, Winifred Pifer elementary school and Paso Robles high school.

In Atascadero, school food service staff provided free lunches at Atascadero middle school, right by the rotunda. They are also available at Atascadero high school, San Benito elementary, Santa Margarita elementary, Carissa Plains elementary, San Gabriel elementary and Monterey elementary. Meals can be picked up behind the cafeteria at Creston elementary. Meals are also available for pick up next to the bus loading zone at Santa Rosa Academic Academy.

The lunches are for everyone, but kids must be in the car to get a lunch.