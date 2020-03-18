Other Stories This Wednesday 3/18/2020

Cal Poly classes this coming spring quarter will be online. Students won’t have to come back to San Luis Obispo. No in-person classes will be held during spring quarter. Commencement exercises will be postponed.

Paso Robles police are looking for two suspects who started a fire at Lowe’s Home Improvement store, and then stole a pipe threader from the Paso Robles store. Police believe the suspects may be from out of the area

That heavy rain the past few days dusted the hills above Cambria with snow. The Santa Lucia mountains covered with snow. So far, March has dumped 2-3 inches of rain on the county. John Lindsay says anything above 3,000 feet received a little snow. That includes Junipero Serra Peak north of San Simeon.