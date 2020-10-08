Schools Reopening 10.08.2020

Tuesday afternoon, the Paso Robles school board voted to follow a plan developed by school district administrators to gradually reopen the schools. But even superintendent Curt Dubost says the plan developed by administrators is not perfect.

The plan calls for a gradual reopening of schools, with middle school and high school students not returning to the classroom until the new year, 2021.

Meanwhile, in Atascadero, the school board approves a plan to send a learning waiver application to the county public health department to reopen schools. They discussed it for two hours Tuesday night. Superintendent Tom Butler planned to confer with the teachers union and the school employees association about the reopening plan.

One Atascadero parent wrote the board, and I quote, “Distance learning is a disaster and a failure for primary, k-5 students.” The president of the Atascadero teachers union said , however, the plan to reopen is not up to par. Just like the teachers union in Paso Robles, the Atascadero teachers union is against reopening as soon as possible.

But the wheels are turning, and most north county students should be back in the classroom within the next several months if the teachers unions allow it.