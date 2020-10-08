Camping in the River Bed 10.08.2020

Late Tuesday night, the Paso Robles city council approved an urgency ordinance defining rules for camping in the Salinas river bed.

City attorney Kimberly Hood explained the proposed urgency ordinance.

City councilman Fred Strong weighed in on the issue of people living in the Salinas river bed. Several weeks ago, councilman Hamon encouraged the city to create Borkey Flats, but he’s now concerned about the way it’s evolved. The operation is now costing the city about $20,000 per month.

After about an hour of discussion late Tuesday night, councilman Hamon moved for passage of the ordinance. It passed unanimously. Yesterday afternoon, there were five tents and four RV’s at the site at Borkey Flats.