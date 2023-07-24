Serial SLO Arsonist Found Guilty 07.24.2023

A San Luis Obispo county jury found a serial arsonist guilty of intentionally setting a fire in the creek area near the Elks Lodge in San Luis Obispo.

Previously convicted arson of four separate occasions, Bradley Norman Parrish, started this fire occurred back in June of 2022. Parrish faces a mandatory sentence of 25 years to life in prison because of his prior criminal convictions, three of which were “serious” or “violent” strike offenses under California’s three strikes sentencing law.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 19th in department 10 of the San Luis Obispo county superior court.