Third “White Pride” Banner Displayed in SLO 07.24.2023

On Saturday, July 22nd, two masked men holding a banner reading “white men united” stood in front of the San Luis Obispo fire department’s station number 1 on the corner of South street and Broad street in San Luis Obispo, while a third masked man took pictures. The sign also featured Nordic runes (symbols adopted by Nazi Germany) and the word “blackshirts” (a paramilitary wing of fascist Italy) at the bottom.

This is the third time in about a four-month period that this has happened in San Luis Obispo county. A similar incident took place on the highway 101 overpass at Vineyard drive in Templeton in April, displaying an “embrace white pride” banner. Four masked men once again appeared at the overpass in May after people gathered for a “rally against hate” event celebrating acceptance and diversity.

Following the incidents, the board of supervisors voted 3 – 2 on a resolution to combat hate speech in the county. San Luis Obispo city mayor Erica Stewart took to social media to denounce the men’s behavior