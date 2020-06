Drive through graduation ceremonies were held at several local high school last week. Atascadero, Templeton and Mission Prep holding drive through graduations.

Friday night, Shandon had a drive through graduation for 19 graduating seniors.

Isaac Lopez was class valedictorian.

Kayla Hurl was salutatorian.

Paso Robles high school will conduct 16-20 graduation ceremonies at War Memorial stadium in the weeks ahead.