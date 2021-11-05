Shandon Murder Trial 11.05.2021

The Shandon murder trail of Kejuan Bynum goes to the jury.

The 29-year-old Atascadero man is accused in the stabbing death of 23-year-old Christopher Vento Wilson during a fight at a house party in Shandon on June first 2019.

Deputy district attorney told the jury that Bynum showed deliberation and a conscious disregard for human life.

Defense attorney Scott Taylor says Bynam may have blacked out due to extreme intoxication and likely suffered a concussion that altered his judgment. That’s after Wilson struck Bynum in the jaw.

The jury deliberation begins deliberation today in that murder trial in San Luis superior court.