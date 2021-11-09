Shandon-San Juan Water District 11.09.2021

Last week, we reported on the formation of the public integrity division in the district attorney’s office. Dan Dow explained how his office is investigating how local government operates, and if it’s legal.

Now, we learn the DA’s office sent out a letter late last week saying the Shandon-San Juan Water District violated the Brown Act at a meeting on March 16th.

The district attorney’s office writes;

“The board’s decision to go into closed session appears to have been deliberate and for the sole purpose of preventing others from learning that it was attempting to appropriate water rights.”

The DA’s office demanded the Shandon-San Juan Water District “Cease, desist and not repeat these Brown Act violations.”