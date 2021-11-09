Supervisor District Maps 11.09.2021

More training classes tomorrow on those proposed maps for the supervisors districts.

Last week, a lot of people turned out at republican headquarters to learn about redistricting and the options under consideration by the supervisors.

Eric Gorham is conducting the training sessions.

Tomorrow, there will be two meetings.

The first from 10-12.

The second from 1:30 – 3:30.

Both to be held at the republican headquarters on El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Learn about the various maps proposed by the county consultants, and those prepared by independent citizens.