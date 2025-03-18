Sheriff’s Office Arrest Former Substitute Teacher For Possession of Child Porn 3.18.2025

Yesterday, the county sheriff’s office released a statement of an arrest for possession of child pornography that took place late last week.

The release says deputies on patrol in Nipomo near Los Berros road contacted the occupant of a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road late at night. An investigation revealed the driver’s phone contained child pornography. The driver was arrested, and has been identified as 54-year-old Gregory Kornman of Nipomo. He is being held without bail.

The sheriff’s office also says he was a substitute teacher for grades K – 8 for the Santa Maria-Bonita school district. The case is still actively being investigated with further search warrants.