TikToker Arrested in SLO County While Live-Streaming Drunk Driving 05.04.2026

A TikToker was arrested on Friday in San Luis Obispo county after a follower reported him live-streaming while driving under the influence.

CHP spokesperson Angela Molinar said a person called in from across the country, in Kentucky, saying that a man on social media was drinking and driving while live-streaming on the platform TikTok.

The driver was originally reported to have been possibly drinking in the parking lot at Planet Fitness San Luis Obispo, but there was not enough information to go off of from the original call. However, dispatchers watched the live-stream themselves and observed the suspect in Pismo Beach and Shell Beach.

CHP officers eventually located the suspect in his vehicle on Shell Beach drive, and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI at around 3:12 pm. His account had more than 11,000 followers.