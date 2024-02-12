Sheriff’s Office Responds to Shots Heard in Shandon 02.12.2024

On Saturday afternoon, the county sheriff’s office responded to a call, reporting shots being heard on the 200 block of North Second street in Shandon.

A release by the sheriff’s department says that multiple calls reported hearing a female screaming when the shots were fired, and said it came from a residence nearby. When police arrived, they set up a perimeter around the home, and made a reverse 911 call to nearby homes for the residents to shelter in place.

The release further says that the suspect barricaded himself inside of the home, and after about an hour and a half of negotiation, the suspect exited the home and was detained.

The sheriff’s office says that no injuries were reported, there is no further public safety risk at the time, and the investigation is still ongoing.