Short-Term Rental Murders 02.02.2023

Saturday morning, seven people were shot and three were killed outside a Short-Term Rental in Beverly Crest.

Residents are now demanding the city of Los Angeles further regulate Short-Term Rentals.

Rachel David lives around the corner from where the triple murder occurred Saturday. She says, “I’m not surprised. Every time there’s a rental with people we don’t know, the cops get called. It’s not the first time.”

Bill Curtis has lived in what he refers to as the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood for more than 50 years. He says, “The owners of the house relocated to Miami. We didn’t know if they sold it or not.”

The three people killed were all women. They were in a vehicle outside the home. They are identified as Destiny Sims from Buckeye, Arizona. Nenay Davis and Iyana Hutton from Chicago.

Hutton’s mother says her daughter was in LA to attend an album release party for a rapper.

The suspects in the triple murder remain at large.