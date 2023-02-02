Selma Police Officer Killed 02.02.2023

A Selma police officer was shot and killed Tuesday in a residential neighborhood. Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed around 11:45 yesterday in the 2600 block of Pine street.

Carrasco had been with the Selma police department for two years.

The suspect was apprehended a short time later. He’s 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon, who has an extensive criminal background. He served time in prison and is currently on probation as part of California’s AB 109 law.

He was sentenced to five years four months in March of last year, but was released in September.

It’s the first killing in the history of the Selma police department, which was formed in 1893.