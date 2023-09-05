Shots Fired on 28th St in Paso Robles 9.05.2023

A release by the Paso Robles police department says a Paso Robles police officer heard gunfire on the 700 block of 28th street just before midnight on Saturday.

The release says the officer noticed at least two males running from the area, but could not locate the subjects after searching for them. Detectives and officers investigated the scene, and learned 7 shots were fired at an apartment complex.

No injuries were reported, according to the release. The police department says that this appears to be a targeted event, and is requesting anyone with information to call the Paso Robles police department.