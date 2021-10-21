Sit Out at Schools 10.21.2021

Monday’s statewide sit out at public schools had some impact in San Luis Obispo county. Jennifer Grenager is with Moms For Liberty.

She says students weren’t the only ones to stay away from school on Monday. She says teachers and staff also stayed home.

Grenager says there has been retaliation from school administrators. She says there appears to be a disparity between how administrators treat people concerned about the safety of vaccines compared to those concerned about the desecration of an LGBTQ mask at Paso Robles high school.