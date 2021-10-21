Trips and Falls 10.21.2021

You’ve probably experienced this. You’re walking on a sidewalk in Paso Robles, thinking about other things, when your heel catches on a bump in the sidewalk. If you’re lucky, you catch yourself and regain your balance. If you don’t you may fall on the concrete and injure an elbow or smash your face on the pavement.

Distas Esperanza says the city is trying to fix those hazards this week.

Recently, one of the icons of Paso Robles tripped on a sidewalk outside a physical therapy office in downtown Paso Robles. She fell, and injured her elbow. She’s now doing her best to continue with her arm in a sling.