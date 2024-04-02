Slip Out on Highway 1, Caltrans Installing Concrete Barriers 04.02.2024

During this past weekend’s storm, a section of highway 1 near Big Creek slipped out, undermining the entire lane and forcing a closure.

Crews are continuing to gather information at the site to design a more permanent repair. Until then, repair crews will install 50 feet of concrete barriers along the centerline of the roadway.

Convoys will be used to lead essential travelers through the closure area from 8 am to 4 pm, with engineers on site to observe the conditions.

If changes are observed in site conditions due to the wet weather, then the convoys will be canceled.

Updates on the status of highway 1’s closure at the Rocky Creek bridge will be provided as more information becomes available.