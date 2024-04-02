Hearing Dates Set For Dana Reserve Specific Plan by Supervisors 04.02.2024

The county board of supervisors will be holding two hearings for the 2024 Dana Reserve specific plan this month, taking place on the 23rd and the 24th.

The Dana Reserve specific plan would allow for the development of over 1300 residential units across a 288-acre master-planned community, with 55.6 acres of open space, 6.3 acres of recreation, and an area for commercial and non-residential use.

The plan has made changes recommended from the October 23rd and 24th planning commission hearing. A staff report for the hearing will be made available on the week of April 15th.

Information on the Dana Reserve specific plan can be found on the county’s website.