SLO Co Covid Cases 8.11.2021

The San Luis Obipso county health department out with a report on covid cases. The health officials say the week saw just over 600 new cases over the past week.

Two deaths reported. They don’t provide any information about underlying causes.

The greatest number of new cases is in San Luis Obispo with 128 new cases reported.

Paso Robles had 124, Atascadero 84, Templeton 47.

Santa Margrita 7, San Miguel 6, Shandon five.

Cambria had four.

The state of Massachusetts releasing information about covid cases. It indicates 72% of the fatalities were people who had underlying health issues. The average age of those who died was just over 82.