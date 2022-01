More doom and gloom from Dr. Penny Borenstein. The county health officer first reporting that 63 group living facilities in the county are experiencing outbreaks of the coronavirus. That was the county last week.

That number dropped Tuesday to 60 rather than 63. Dr. Borenstein says 300-600 people are infected with the virus.

That’s despite the masks, the vaccines and the other precautions mandated by the county to protect the vulnerable people living in those group living facilities.