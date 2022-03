Dr. Penny Borenstein out with her weekly report on coronavirus.

She says over the past week there were only 147 new cases. She says ten people with covid died, although she does not say what other health issues they experienced.

Dr. Borenstein says the deaths included people in their 40s to their 90’s, but she does not identify how many from each group.

The rolling two week average of new cases dropped to 27 on Wednesday.