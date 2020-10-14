SLO Co Covid Update 10.14.2020

The county health department adds 82 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend. The report provided yesterday included another death. That takes the total death count since March 15th to 32.

This fatality, like most of the others, was a person in their 80’s with underlying medical conditions. The average age of those who died while infected with Covid 19 is over 85 years.

Since they started testing, just under 4,000 people have tested positive out of a population of 285 thousand.

The county will remain under the governor’s red Covid-19 tier for another week. Remember the four tiers, purple, red, orange and yellow. There is no green tier.

