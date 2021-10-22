SLO Co Covid Update 10.22.2021

Will this be another holiday season during which you wear a face mask to indoor events? That appears to be the case.

Public health officer Dr. Penny Borenstein putting San Luis Obispo county into Centers for Disease Control and prevention tier system.

Currently, the county is in the CDC’s orange tier, although there are only 12 people with covid hospitalized in the county. It means you may be wearing your face mask to Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s events again this holiday season.