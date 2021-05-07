SLO Co Covid Update 5.07.2021

San Luis Obispo county health officials report 28 new coronavirus cases yesterday.

20 of the new cases are in San Luis Obispo.

Three in Paso Robles.

One in Atascadero.

Four in Arroyo Grande.

One in Nipomo.

That adds up to 29, not 28, but that’s the report.

No new deaths reported.

Statistics show that of 260 deaths of people with coronavirus in the county.

125, nearly half, were over the age of 85.

97 were between the ages of 65-84.

30 were 50-64.

8 were between 30-49.

That’s out of a population of 285 thousand. They don’t identify other underlying health issues with those who died with coronavirus. To get tested or get a vaccine, go to readyslo.org.