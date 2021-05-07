Salinas River Bed 5.07.2021

Fires continue in the Salinas river bed in Paso Robles. Several in the past two week, both started by humans.

Paso Robles police Chief Ty Lewis says the new ECHO homeless shelter at the old Motel 6 has helped, but it hasn’t stopped the activity in the Salinas riverbed.

During a recent appearance on KPRL, Police Chief Ty Lewis was asked by a citizen why police enforce laws on dirt bikes in the riverbed, but not the homeless living there? He says they’re very different infractions, but there are laws against each, and the police try to enforce them.