Another 26 cases of coronavirus reported yesterday by Dr. Penny Borestein.

Four new cases in Paso Robles.

Atascadero, Templeton and Santa Margartia each added one.

That brings the total to 3,171 people in the county who have tested positive. Of those, 2,908 have completely recovered from the illness. Thats 92%. Most had mild symptoms.

The death count holds steady at 22.

16 of which were over the age of 85.

Almost all of them had underlying health issues.